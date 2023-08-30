India’s Measures to Minimize Monkey Nuisance During G20 Summit

This article was last updated on August 30, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

India takes measures to prevent monkey nuisance during G20 summit

India is implementing various measures to prevent monkeys from causing a nuisance during the upcoming G20 world summit. The authorities are deploying men who can imitate the aggressive cries of another monkey species to keep the unwanted monkeys away from world leaders.

Tackling the monkey menace

The G20 summit in India is scheduled for September, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its smooth functioning. Apart from catching and sterilizing stray dogs on a large scale, the capital city of New Delhi is also taking steps to tackle the monkey menace.

Rhesus monkeys are known for causing significant damage by destroying gardens, roofs, and even attacking people in search of food. With the world leaders set to arrive for the summit, concerns have arisen about monkeys popping up near their vehicles or causing disruption by damaging decorative arrangements.

Imitating monkey aggression

In an attempt to minimize the nuisance caused by monkeys, thirty to forty men have been deployed in New Delhi. These men have been trained to imitate the aggressive cries of gray langur monkeys, which helps in keeping rhesus monkeys at bay. Additionally, life-size signs with pictures of aggressive gray langur monkeys have also been put up in strategic locations.

This is not the first time that the authorities in New Delhi are trying to combat monkey nuisance. In the past, they have employed various tactics, but monkeys have proven to be clever and quick to spot tricks. Even a fake plastic langur that produced terrifying noises lasted only three days before being torn to pieces by the monkeys.

Additional measures

While imitating monkey aggression is one method to deter them, other measures have also been implemented. The capital city is intensifying the use of monkey catchers to relocate stray monkeys to their natural habitats. Efforts are being made to sterilize monkeys to control their population and minimize their territorial behavior.

Furthermore, slums in the vicinity of the G20 meeting locations are being demolished to reduce the chances of human-monkey interaction. This step aims to ensure the safety of both the residents and the world leaders attending the summit.

Ensuring a smooth summit

The G20 summit is an important event that brings together world leaders to discuss global issues and foster international cooperation. India’s efforts to address the monkey nuisance demonstrate their commitment to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free summit.

By taking proactive measures, such as imitating monkey aggression and implementing population control strategies, India is sending a clear message that it is dedicated to managing potential disruptions caused by monkeys. These efforts not only protect the delegates and visitors attending the summit but also help maintain the overall ambiance of the event.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.