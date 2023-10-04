Taylor Swift Splurged on Louis Vuitton for Travis

This article was last updated on October 4, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Traylor is Going Strong with Impressive Louis Vuitton Collection

Travis Kelce was surprised by an impressive collection of Louis Vuitton items thanks to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Although they’ve only been dating for weeks, the pair (nicknamed Traylor by fans) seem to be going strong – SO strong that Taylor dropped a small fortune on a briefcase, duffel bag, garment bag and shoes for her new beau. Even though she likely gets a celebrity discount from the designer label, a friend estimates that Taylor easily spent $25,000 on the tokens. When Taylor is smitten, “she shows her affection with her time and her wallet – and that’s what she’s doing with Travis,” a friend explained.

Love at First Sight for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

It seems like love at first sight for pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce. Despite their short time together, Taylor went all out to spoil her new boyfriend with a lavish gift from the iconic fashion house, Louis Vuitton. The couple, affectionately called Traylor by their fans, has been making headlines ever since their relationship was made public.

A Small Fortune Spent on Luxury Tokens

Taylor Swift is no stranger to splurging on her loved ones, and this time, Travis Kelce was on the receiving end. According to sources close to the couple, Taylor went on a shopping spree at Louis Vuitton and handpicked a briefcase, duffel bag, garment bag, and a pair of shoes for Travis. While the exact cost remains undisclosed, it is estimated that Taylor’s grand gesture set her back a staggering $25,000.

Known for her generosity, Taylor Swift is no stranger to showering her loved ones with expensive gifts. Whether it’s surprising her fans with personalized presents or treating her friends to luxurious vacations, Taylor never hesitates to go the extra mile. In this case, it seems that Travis Kelce is the lucky recipient of her affectionate gestures.

Affection and Appreciation Through Gifts

While some people express their love through words or quality time, Taylor Swift chooses to show her affection and appreciation through grand gestures. Whether it’s splurging on designer items or organizing surprise parties, Taylor is known for putting her heart into her gifts. Friends of the couple have revealed that Taylor’s gift to Travis is a clear demonstration of her smitten state and her desire to make him feel loved and special.

Traylor Going Strong

Despite their whirlwind romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be going strong. Fans have quickly taken to the couple and eagerly anticipate updates on their budding relationship. With Taylor’s grand gesture towards Travis, it’s clear that their love continues to blossom, leaving fans excited to see what comes next for Traylor.

Celebrity Discount or No Discount?

As a globally recognized celebrity, Taylor Swift is no stranger to enjoying certain perks and discounts. Louis Vuitton, being a luxury fashion brand, often provides complimentary gifts or discounts to celebrities in the hopes of garnering publicity and brand association. It is likely that Taylor Swift received some form of a discount on her Louis Vuitton purchases for Travis, but regardless, her gesture speaks volumes about her feelings for him.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.