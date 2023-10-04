Abandoned RKC-Ajax Competition Match to Resume on December 6

This article was last updated on October 4, 2023
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
Table of Contents
Remaining Minutes to be Played with Public Presence
The remainder of the RKC Waalwijk-Ajax match, which was abandoned in the 85th minute last Saturday, will be played on Wednesday, December 6 at 8 p.m. The public will be allowed to attend the rescheduled match.
RKC Goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen’s Injury Caused the Abandonment
The competition match in Waalwijk was stopped with the score at 2-3 after RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen became unconscious following a collision with Ajax player Brian Brobbey. The players visibly panicked as it was not initially clear what was going on with the goalkeeper.
No Heart Problems Detected
Medical staff immediately started resuscitation as a precaution, but it soon turned out that Vaessen did not have any heart problems as initially feared. Vaessen regained consciousness while being taken to the catacombs on a stretcher. However, his teammates were too shaken and shocked to continue the game.
After spending a night in the hospital, Vaessen was discharged on Sunday to continue his recovery from the head injury.
Be the first to comment