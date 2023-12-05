Lenny Kravitz in Ziggo Dome

This article was last updated on December 5, 2023

Lenny Kravitz, the iconic rock star, is set to grace the stage at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on July 1, 2024. The highly anticipated performance is part of his Blue Electric Light Tour, which coincides with the release of his long-awaited album, also titled Blue Electric Light, slated for release on March 15.

At 59 years of age, Kravitz has an impressive musical repertoire, having released ten studio albums and achieving chart-topping success with hits such as “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Fly Away,” and “American Woman.” His unique blend of soul, rock, and funk, reminiscent of the sounds of the sixties and seventies, has garnered him four Grammy Awards.

Outside of his musical endeavors, Kravitz is also recognized for his acting talent, with notable roles in films such as The Hunger Games, Precious, and The Butler.

Fans eagerly anticipating this electrifying event can secure their tickets as sales for the concert at the Ziggo Dome commence this Friday at 10 a.m., according to reports from concert organizer, MOJO.

