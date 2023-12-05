Jamie Foxx’s First Public Statement about His Illness

This article was last updated on December 5, 2023

Jamie Foxx speaks for the first time about illness upon receiving award

Jamie Foxx spoke publicly for the first time on Monday evening about the period during which he was ill. The actor did so when he accepted an award at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television for his role in The Burial.

“It’s crazy because six months ago I couldn’t even walk,” said Foxx, 55, who received a standing ovation as he walked to the stage. “I want to thank everyone. I have been through some things. But I cherish every minute now, it is different now.”

It was the first Hollywood event the actor has attended since April, when he was rushed to the hospital. Foxx stayed in the hospital for weeks. It is still unclear what exactly the actor suffered from. The actor did not go into details on Monday evening either.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy. I was in a tunnel, but I didn’t see the light,” the actor concluded mysteriously.

Foxx previously said that he had been on “a dark journey” and had gone “to hell and back” due to his health problems. He did debunk rumors that he was (or has been) paralyzed or blind. In July grabbed he resumes his work.

