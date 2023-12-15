Friends Soundtrack Debuts in Top 2000 after Matthew Perry’s Death

This article was last updated on December 15, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Table of Contents Toggle Introduction

Tina Turner and Sinéad O’Connor’s Songs Rise

Two New Listings for The Pogues

Conclusion Introduction I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, the theme song of the TV series Friends, has recently entered the Top 2000. The song is in the Top 2000 for the first time after the death of actor Matthew Perry. I’ll Be There for You is in 1,224th place. The 1995 song was heard at the beginning of every episode of the sitcom. Perry, who played Chandler in the series, died earlier this year at the age of 54.

Tina Turner and Sinéad O’Connor’s Songs Rise Tina Turner, who died in May at the age of 83, has seen all her recorded numbers increase compared to last year. She appears nine times on the list, with Proud Mary as the highest ranking at 142. Sinéad O’Connor, who died in July at the age of 56, is rising with her best-known songs Nothing Compares 2 U (98) and Troy (102).

Two New Listings for The Pogues The band The Pogues is also rising after the death of frontman Shane MacGowan in November. The songs Dirty Old Town (899) and Fiesta (1963) appear on the list for the first time. Fairytale of New York with Kirsty MacColl rises almost a thousand places, from 1,250 to 252.

Conclusion The Top 2000, led by Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, starts as usual on Christmas Day at 0:00 am. This year the list is presented by, among others, Paul Rabbering, Annemieke Schollaardt, Ruud de Wild, and Morad El Ouakili.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.