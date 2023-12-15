Russian Interest Rates Battle Inflation

This article was last updated on December 15, 2023

Russian Interest Rates Increase to 16 Percent in Battle Against Price Rises

The Russian central bank has further increased interest rates to 16 percent, the highest level since April 2022.

The central bank stated, “Current inflation pressures remain high,” with an expectation that inflation will be close to the upper limit of 7 to 7.5 percent for the year. Consumer prices in Russia are rising at a rate faster than desired, partly due to significant expenditure on the war in Ukraine by the Kremlin.

Interest Rate Adjustment

The increment of 1 percentage point in the interest rate aligns with the predictions of economists and marks the fifth increase since last summer. There is a possibility that this could be the final interest rate hike. The central bankers are targeting an inflation rate of around 4 percent by 2024, with the need to maintain higher borrowing costs for an extended period to reach this goal.