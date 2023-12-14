This article was last updated on December 14, 2023

18,000 Kilos of Prohibited Fireworks Seized from Importer | Domestic

This week, the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) seized approximately 18,000 kilos of fireworks from a Dutch fireworks importer. This concerns fireworks that have been banned in the Netherlands since December 1, 2020, such as flares, Roman candles and fireworks.

Prohibited and Professional Fireworks Seized

The seized cargo also included professional fireworks, the so-called F3 category. These types of fireworks may not be stored on Dutch territory.

According to reports, these fireworks originated from France, and false labels had been applied to make it appear as if they were fireworks from a different category.

The ILT is conducting further investigation into the fireworks and is maintaining contact with the French authorities to ascertain the source and circumstances surrounding the prohibited importation.

