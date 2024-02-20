Joost Klein Ready to Make Waves with Europapa at Eurovision | The Dutch Rising Star

This article was last updated on February 20, 2024

Joost Klein, Dutch Representation at the Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest is a monumental event where artists from around the world showcase their talents. This year, the Netherlands is represented by none other than the effervescent Joost Klein, known for his fusion of nostalgia and party vibes. The song that carries the Dutch hopes in this prestigious competition is titled “Europapa,” revealed in a recent announcement made by AVROTROS via Instagram.

Europapa to Debut on February 29

Joost Klein will officially debut “Europapa” on February 29th, according to the teaser shared on the Instagram channels of both AVROTROS and the Eurovision Song Contest. The short clip shows Joost attending a press conference, and although remaining reticent towards revealing details about the forthcoming song, he confirmed its release date.

Selection Process and Revelations from The Committee

Joost Klein was handpicked from a remarkable pool of over six hundred entries by a meticulous selection committee. His particular blend of party ethos and nostalgia resounds throughout his music, and according to Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen, the chairman of the selection committee, these trademark elements are prominently echoed within “Europapa.”

A Glimpse at His Musical Journey

Joost Klein, a man of many talents and vast musical range, has previously buoyed the charts with hits such as “Friesenjung” and “Droom Groot.” Last summer, he awed the audience with his performance on Lowland’s main stage and has plans to rock the stage at the Hungarian festival, Sziget, this coming summer.

Netherlands at Eurovision’s Stage

The Eurovision Song Contest of the year is scheduled for May 7, 9, and 11 in Malmö, Sweden. Joost will grace the stage during the second semi-final round, representing the Netherlands against fifteen other countries in the bid for ten slots in the grand finale on Saturday. Belgium, too, will be participating in the second semi-final round of this renowned global event.

