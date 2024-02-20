Canadian Charity making a huge impact with children’s literacy

Yvonne Capehart Weah, co-Founder WE-CARE Foundation (CODE’s local partner in Liberia) has been visiting Ottawa promoting the projects.

Yvonne and her husband Michael Weah started the WE-CARE Foundation 30 year ago as a “book chain” supplying residents under strict curfews during the brutal First Liberian Civil War (1989-1996). The “book chain” evolved into Monrovia’s first, and for a long time, only public library offering a variety of programming to increase literacy.

The partnership between CODE and the WE-CARE Foundation has delivered numerous educational programs to improve early-grade literacy through book development and teacher training. Current programs include Teaching and Learning in Fragile Contexts co-funded by Global Affairs Canada and the support of Canadians.

One program that stands out is the Girls Accelerated Learning Initiative (GALI) program provides an academic lifeline to teenage girls in Liberia, who are at high risk of dropping out of school.

The overall impact of WE-CARE partnership with CODE is the strength of localization. Together we have published over 25 locally-authored and illustrated children’s books and anthologies; trained teacher trainers and teachers, writers, illustrators and book designers; and improved learning environment in over a hundred schools. Together we have helped to transform under-resourced classrooms from bare walls to stimulating and literate environments. Through it’s partnership with CODE, WE-CARE has been able to significantly increase its reach, strengthened its capacity, and has become more visible in the education system of Liberia. CODE has enabled WE-CARE to grow its staff and budget and implement more effective programs that can help Liberia tackle low literacy and poor quality education, and ensure a bright future for its citizens.

The Liberian education system, has faced a stream of complex challenges, including fourteen years of civil war, the Ebola epidemic outbreak of 2015, and the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020. The civil war left many pre-war developed areas in ruins and caused massive destruction of schools and impoverishment of families.

A child whose mother can read is 50% more likely to live past the age of five. A woman who can read is twice as likely to send her children to school. An estimated 420 million people would be lifted out of poverty with a secondary education, for which mastering literacy skills at an early age is absolutely key.

Literacy is one of the greatest predictors of success in life.

The civil war left massive destruction of schools, migration of qualified teachers and lack of teaching and learning materials. This situation still exists today.

Poverty prevents people from purchasing books and other needed supplies to support children in their education. Similarly, schools are under-funded and don’t have the supplies and equipment they need. Schools are so desperate for teachers that sometimes you find teachers with no teaching qualifications in the classroom. In many places, the schools are not enough and children sit in crowded classrooms. And if your parents cannot read, how can they help you with your homework?

Yvonne stated, “Canadians are creating a real and lasting difference in the lives of children who are determined to learn! The work you fund is deeply meaningful to students, parents, and teachers in the communities we serve, and we hope you know how very much your support is appreciated.”

Not many people have heard of this small country in West Africa or the challenges we are facing. With a growing community of supporters in Canada, we can do more. We can expand our programs to new districts to reach even more girls and boys. We can train more teachers and ensure that those teachers are equipped with high quality, culturally relevant books and learning materials. Together we can improve literacy in Liberia and give every child the opportunity to read and learn giving them the opportunity to create their own dreams

CODE is a 5-star charity by Charity Intelligence and is also ranked on Maclean's Top 100 charities.

