US Imposes Sanctions on Companies for Supporting Warring Parties in Sudan

This article was last updated on June 2, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Sanctions Intended to Increase Pressure for Peace

The United States has imposed its first sanctions on companies allegedly supporting the war in Sudan, targeting two companies linked to the Sudanese military and two linked to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The latter two include gold mining companies led by General Hemedti, leader of the RSF militia.

New Visa Restrictions Imposed

In addition to sanctions, the US is imposing new visa restrictions on members of the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF, including leaders of the former government. The senior official responsible for the sanctions stated that they were not symbolic but intended to “stop access to the weapons and resources they use in the conflict.”

Bloody Conflict Continues Despite Cease-fire Agreements

The Sudanese government army has been engaged in a bloody conflict with the RSF since April, with hundreds of lives lost and over 1.6 million people forced to flee. Cease-fire agreements have been reached and subsequently broken, with fighting continuing as recently as this morning, including air strikes in and around the capital city of Khartoum.

Additional Steps May Follow

The US hopes that these sanctions will increase pressure on the warring parties to establish a lasting peace. The senior official responsible for the sanctions warned that additional steps would be taken if the parties continue to destroy their country.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.