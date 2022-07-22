Draupadi Murmu to become India’s next president

This article was last updated on July 22, 2022

For the first time, India has elected a female tribeswoman Draupadi Murmu as its head of state.

For the first time ever, Indians will get their first president who comes from one of the country’s original inhabitants. After three rounds of voting, the winner was 64-year-old Draupadi Murmu, who was running for Prime Minister Modi’s party, the BJP.

According to Indian media, Murmu is so far ahead that she can’t ignore the profit even if the ballots haven’t been tabulated in all states. On the 25th of July, the following Monday, she would officially assume office as president. She serves a five-year term as president and is mostly ceremonial in her position. She replaces Ram Nath Kovind as President.

Murmu is just the second female president and the youngest in the history of the country. She left her profession as a teacher in the state of Odisha to become a politician. She served as the first female governor of Jharkhand, a state in the north of India, until 2021.

Murmu is an indigene of the Santhal people, one of India’s more than seven hundred distinct ethnic groups. About 8% of the world’s 1.4 billion residents are members of a tribe. Prime Minister Modi was overjoyed to learn of her triumph. “This is a historic moment for India,” he tweeted. Those who voted for Murmu see his win as a turning point for India’s tribal people, who have been left out of the economy and culture.

In 2024, there will be a general election. The BJP could hope that Murmu’s high position will help it gain more support in tribal states.

