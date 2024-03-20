This article was last updated on March 20, 2024

Unraveling the Resignation Scandal

The president of Vietnam, Vo Van Thuong, has stepped down abruptly after one year in office, persisting rumors hint towards potential corruption charges as the catalyst. This decision was influenced by the ruling communist party, who are leading a massive anti-corruption investigation. Although Parliament needs to officially sanction his resignation on Thursday, it is mainly considered a formality.

Possible Breach and Damage

A recent statement highlights the violations carried out by the President that have, unfortunately, tarnished the Communist Party’s reputation. Though the nature of these violations remains unrevealed, the probability of them being tied to corruption is quite high.

Nexus between Provincial Corruption and Presidential Resignation

A noteworthy event associated with the presidential resignation is the recent arrest of Quang Ngai province’s former head on corruption charges dating back a decade. Interestingly, Thuong was the party leader during that time, which raises questions about his possible involvement in these corrupt practices.

Repercussions of Presidential Resignation

In Vietnam, the role of the president serves a primary ceremonial purpose. This week Vo Van Thuong was supposed to carry out an important duty for the Netherlands as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima were scheduled for a multi-day state visit to Vietnam. Nevertheless, abruptly, Vietnam called off the visit last week due to internal complications. Keeping the Royal House in the dark regarding these ‘domestic issues’, the subsequent revelation of the presidential resignation certainly clears the air concerning the visit’s cancellation.

A Look at Thuong’s Presidency

Thuong, the youngest ever to be president since the end of the civil war in the 1970s, assumed office in March last year, succeeding Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Phuc’s reign was marred by corruption scandals during the Covid-19 era, causing his premature resignation and thus allowing Thuong to be his successor. In conclusion, Vo Van Thuong’s resignation as Vietnam’s President, most likely due to corruption allegations, is set to send ripples across the nation’s political landscape.

