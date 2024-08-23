This article was last updated on August 23, 2024

Dozens of people die in India and Bangladesh due to floods

At least 30 people have been killed in floods in northeastern India and eastern Bangladesh. The water has also caused a lot of damage.

A low-pressure area has caused a lot of rain in the region. In many parts of Bangladesh the rain has now ended and the water is starting to recede. Still, it will take days for the flooding to stop.

Eight people have been killed in the Indian state of Tripura in the past 24 hours. This brings the death toll in India to nineteen, a disaster management official told the AP news agency. Seven people died in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours due to natural disasters. Four deaths were previously reported.

According to the Bangladeshi development organization BRAC, 3 million people have nowhere to go. The water has flooded large areas of agricultural land and destroyed houses. Many people are without electricity, food or water.

In India, about 1.7 million people have been affected, according to authorities. About 100,000 people are seeking shelter in hundreds of relief camps.

The floods are the worst that India and Bangladesh have experienced in thirty years, says Liakath Ali of BRAC. “Entire villages, all the families who lived there and everything they owned – houses, livestock, farmland, fisheries – were washed away. People didn’t have time to save anything.”

