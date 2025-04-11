This article was last updated on April 11, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Trade War escalates: China increases import duties US to 125 percent

China increases levies on things that are imported from the US to 125 percent. The Chinese Ministry of Finance reports this. The raised taxes will start tomorrow.

It is a further escalation in the trade war between the two countries. The Chinese import duties on American goods were already increased to 84 percent in response to American levies. On Wednesday, US President Trump increased his import duties on Chinese goods to 145 percent in response.

China finds the hare-over increasing rates “juggling with figures, without any economic significance”, in the words of a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. “They are the laughing of the world economy.” Yet the country also feels forced to implement an elevation again. “We will continue to fight the bitter end.”

The ministry filled Further increases by not answering the US anymore, “because at the current level there is no longer a market for the import of American goods to China”.

‘Lack of respect’

At the beginning of this month, Trump announced import duties for a series of countries, including China and the EU. This week he returned to that decision: for many countries the measures will be provisional paused. But the opposite applies to China. For that country, Trump decided to increase the taxes considerably.

Trump previously said he was convinced that China eventually had to close a deal with the US. Until now, however, both countries seem to be truling each other.

According to Trump, China owes the strict policy to itself. Beijing would have shown “a lack of respect for the world market” for years.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.