This article was last updated on April 11, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Trumps collapse again, Trump acknowledges ‘transition problems’ in the event of taxes

Stock markets are again in the minus due to worries about American import duties. The rates springed up yesterday after President Trump announced many measures postpone for the time being, but now investors seem to be worried about permanent unrest.

The Dutch AEX opened light in the Plus this morning, but then dropped back into the red again, just like the other European stock exchanges.

In Japan, the Nikkei closed the trading day with a 3 percent loss. The Chinese fairs in Hong Kong and Shanghai fluctuated around their opening position all day.

In the US, the stock markets already closed with a loss yesterday. The Dow Jones could not hold the initial euphoria and lost 2.5 percent. The Nasdaq closed 4.3 percent lower and the S&P 500 3.5 percent.

Worries about the future

Traders initially responded hopefully to reports that Trump gives many countries a 90 -day postponement of the criminal taxes that would enter on Wednesday. He says he is open to negotiations with trading partners about a fairer trade balance in his eyes. However, a standard tax of 10 percent continues to apply to almost the whole world.

After the announcement, scholarships showed a rising line worldwide, although the losses they made in recent days were not made up. Later in the day the doubts returned, such as about what Trump will do after 90 days. After all, an earlier postponement of taxes against Canada and Mexico also turned out not to lead to cancellation.

EU committee chairman Ursula von der Leyen also said in the Financial Times that there is still thought about countermeasures, although the EU your own response suspend When Trump partly collected baking sail. She spoke of “a variety of countermeasures” and explicitly mentioned as an option setting extra levies on advertisements for digital services.

145 percent levy for China

In addition, Trump at the same time escalated the trade war with China, by immediately reimbursing the higher rates that Beijing announced in response to American policy with even more extreme levies. Initially they seemed to amount to a rate of 125 percent, but the White House later stated that there is now a rate of 145 percent. The 125 percent came on top of the existing 20 percent levy that Trump set months ago.

On the American stock exchange, the relapse of media companies such as Warner Bros (12.5 percent) and Disney (6.8 percent) were particularly noticeable. Investors apparently fear that Beijing will strike back by further limiting the Chinese market for American entertainment. It is also questionable whether Hollywood films will still be eagerly received in these regions.

This morning, the Chinese government, in turn, announced that it would raise the taxes again: from now on a rate of 125 percent applies to the US, equal to the levy that Trump imposed in recent days.

‘Transitional problems’

In a public cabinet meeting, Trump himself responded laconically to the unrest. “There will always be transition problems,” he told his ministers and the press. “You have transition costs and transition problems, but in the end it will be wonderful.” His finance minister Bessent was appealing to him and insisted that there had been “no unexpected effects”.

Trump said to strive for an agreement with China “that is very good for both countries”. He added that he sees President Xi as a personal friend, although his country “has taken an abuse of us for a very long time. Nobody has dropped us out”.

In the cabinet meeting, Trump rejected accusations of prior knowledge trade. “I have nothing to hide,” he said in response to questions about it. “We want to be transparent.”

Purchase advice

Democratic senators have asked the government’s ethics tawn dog to investigate whether someone has benefited illegally from Trumps U-turn. For days he held up to keep his paw stiff about the high taxes, and then without withdrawing them again via social media.

A few hours earlier, Trump had also thrown out purchase advice through his Truth Social account: “This is a good time to buy !!!” he had written in capital letters. Whoever followed that advice was shortly thereafter a bacon buyer due to the rising rates.

The Democrats speak of market manipulation. “Quick research is needed whether President Trump, his family or other members of his government has acted with prior knowledge or committed other illegal transactions,” the Democrats who wrote the Ethics Committee said. However, they do not have the power to enforce an investigation.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.