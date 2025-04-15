This article was last updated on April 15, 2025

Beijing is banned from American aircraft manufacturer Boeing

Chinese airlines are not immediately allowed to order new aircraft from the American producer Boeing from the government in Beijing. This is reported Bloomberg Based on sources. China and Boeing themselves have not yet confirmed the message.

With the step, China can hand out the United States a sensitive slap in the trade war that US President Donald Trump started against the country. Products from China now have to deal with a levy of 145 percent. It anyway due to various problems troubled Boeing is an important employer in the US.

The prohibition to order new Boeings comes in addition to the import duties of 125 percent with which China has already saved. According to Bloomberg, Chinese airlines are also not allowed to order parts at Boeing for the time being. Beijing would consider airlines that rental airlines from Boeing financially.

