Dividing and Conquering the Masses – The Latest From Australia

While we may think that we have reached the peak of COVID-related draconian recommendations from public health officials, here is the latest on Australia's response to the "COVID plague" delivered by New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant (starting at the 5 minute and 20 second mark):

Here are her key comments:

"We have to stop the spread of COVID. To do this, we all need to work together. We need to limit our movements. We need to consider whenever we leave our house that anyone with us, that anyone we come into contact with could convey the virus. So whilst it is a human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately, this is not the time to do that. So even if you run into your next-door neighbour in the shopping centre, in the Coles, whilst you're at Aldi or any other grocery shop, don't start up a conversation. Now is the time for minimizing your interactions with others, even if you've got a mask, do not think that affords total protection. We want to be absolutely sure that as we go about our daily lives, we do not come into contact with anyone else that would pose a risk."

In other words, residents of New South Wales are to treat each other as "lepers". God forbid that people should have an opportunity to discuss these draconian measures.

Note, this response is because New South Wales recorded 78 locally acquired cases and one death in the 24 hour period and that the state's population in September 2020 was 8.166 million, the largest in Australia.

