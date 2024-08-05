This article was last updated on August 5, 2024

Rebels kill New Zealand pilot in Papua

Rebels have killed a New Zealand pilot in the Indonesian province of Papua. His helicopter was stormed as he landed in a remote area, but his four passengers were unharmed, according to police.

For years, separatists in the area have been fighting for independence from Indonesia, the country that took over when the Netherlands left in 1963. This sometimes also results in fatalities.

The rebel group has been holding another New Zealand pilot captive since February last year. A spokesperson for the group happened to announce yesterday that there are plans to release him soon.

