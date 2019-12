The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Daniella Edwards, 32, was last seen on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 3:00 pm in the St. Clair Avenue East and Warden Avenue area in Scarborough.

Daniella is described as having shoulder-length curly black hair, brown eyes, 5’6”, and slim build. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, a grey scarf and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Police are concerned for her safety.