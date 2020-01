The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Heeral Patel, 28, was last seen on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 p.m., in the Islington Avenue at Steeles Avenue West area.

She is described as 5'2", 110 lbs., light complexion, thin build, brown eyes, and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey pants, and was carrying a black and white knapsack.

Police are concerned for her safety.