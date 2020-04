The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Nathaniel Pleasant Blackman, 14, was last seen on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., in the Lake Promenade and Long Branch Avenue area.

He is described as 6'2”, 180 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a grey and black camouflaged hooded sweater, black jeans and grey Nike running shoes.