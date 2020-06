The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Zachary Bruno, 16, left his residence in Blainville, Quebec, and was last seen at the West Montreal Station, in Montreal, Quebec, on June 5, 2020, at 6:25 a.m.

He is believed to be in Toronto.

He is described as 5'8", 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a mask, a black hoodie, and white sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack.