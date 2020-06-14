Alia Bhatt thanks Anushka Sharma for inspiring her to hunt sunlight, shares a perfect sun-kissed picture

Alia Bhatt’s recent sun-kissed picture is surely going to leave you smiling. The actress is known to click some of the best pictures and has been spending her time in lockdown productively. Along with Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma is known for her sun-kissed pictures. Anushka has recently been hunting all the perfect spots in her apartment for the best pictures and has become an inspiration to Alia Bhatt as well.

She took to her Instagram to thank Anushka for inspiring her to hunt the best sunlit spots in her house. As she posts a picture, she captioned it as, “happy sunlight sunday ???? p.s – thank you my dearest @anushkasharma for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house ???????? May the light always be with you ( and me ) ☀️☀️”

Take a look at the picture.

happy sunlight sunday ???? p.s – thank you my dearest @anushkasharma for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house ???????? May the light always be with you ( and me ) ☀️☀️

