Anita Hassanandani mourns the loss of her father-in-law with an emotional note

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram to mourn the loss of her father-in-law. The Naagin actress revealed that she lost her father at the age of 16 and found a father figure in him after getting married to Rohit Reddy. Expressing her love for him, Anita penned a heartfelt note and shared a couple of pictures with him.

The caption reads, “No love like a father’s. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void. Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life. Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as giving,half as real, half as willing, half as strong,half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I’ve married the right man. Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too… do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P”

Take a look at the pictures.

