The Toronto Police service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Fiona Gogarty, 47, was last seen on Thursday, June 9, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., in the Birchmount Road and Danforth Road area.

She is described as 5'6", long brown/red coloured hair.

She was last seen wearing a one-piece black jumpsuit and prescription glasses.

Police are concerned for her safety.