The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Andrew Vivian, 15, was last seen on Friday, August 14, 2020, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area.

He is described as 5'10", thin build, short blond hair, green eyes, with a tattoo on his forearm.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with "Guess" across the chest in red writing and red trim on the sleeves and collar, and light coloured shorts.

Police are concerned for his safety.