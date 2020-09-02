Halle Berry Wants You To Love Yourself, Too!

Here’s a conundrum: Halle Berry is posting photos of herself looking like THIS, while promoting the importance of self-love. She says “self-love is never selfish.” The first thing that comes to mind is: why is this beautiful and successful woman even THINKING about self-love? Certainly it was never a problem for HER. Also, the term self-love conjures up the mental picture of someone narcissistic and egotistical (like Harvey Weinstein?) Isn’t it better to be unpretentious? Maybe kids who are bullied could use a little self-love, but Halle Berry? Don’t think so…

