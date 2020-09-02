Victoria Beckham Is Teaching Harper How Not To Smile For The Camera

Looks like Victoria Beckham has decided it’s time to teach her little girl Harper, 9, the art of not smiling for the camera. Back in the late 90’s when Victoria was Posh Spice, she smiled frequently. BUT when Victoria went into the fashion business, those smiles disappeared and it is said she stopped smiling in public around 2001. (She didn’t even smile at the Royal Wedding.) It was also noted that her fashion success contributed to her smile avoidance. Now that Harper is getting interested in fashion, she might as well start practicing the closed-mouth smile with turned up corners. But those dimples give her away!

Photo: Instagram

