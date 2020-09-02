Ten days after his mother, Gaurav Chopra’s father passes away of COVID-19

Only recently, Gaurav Chopra had taken to his Instagram to announce that his mother passed away after a three-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. The actor and his family were still mourning and the news of both his parents testing positive for Coronavirus broke out a few days prior to her death. Just 10 days after his mother passed away, Gaurav Chopra’s father lost his battle to COVID-19. Swatantra Chopra had tested positive while taking care of his wife in Delhi as she was admitted in the hospital for her cancer treatment.

Gaurav Chopra took to his Instagram to announce the tragic news of his father’s passing and said that it is a void that no amount of time will ever fill. He penned a heartfelt note for his father and called him his idol and hero. He wrote, “She left us on the 19th and he did on the 29 th.. 10 days ..and they're both gone.. A void , vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill…”

Take a look at Gaurav Chopra’s post.

Shri Swatantra Chopra My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. . Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was ? Don't think so.. The ideal man , the ideal son,the ideal brother, a man who always put family above EVERYTHING else. An ideal father …it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him.. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son that's the legacy I have inherited…loved and respected so so much more than I ever will be..a celebrity in its true terms. As a child , me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son. By all. That the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son…was something that i was used to.. This : when he didn't even know of their existence. It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was "Chopra Saab's house? " And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place. The love ,warmth and generosity that he had .. the idealism, the strength… An ideal husband..devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years. To the point of getting a disease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company.. She left us on the 19th and he did on the 29 th.. 10 days ..and they're both gone.. A void , vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill… #MerePapa

Sending across heartfelt condolences to the actor and his family.

