The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

William Carrick, 50, was reported missing to police on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was last seen on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.

He is described as 6’3�, 161 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.