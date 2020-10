The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Anuhu Ali, 15, was last seen on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at approximately 10:53 a.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Clintwood Gate area.

She is described as brown, 5’3, 120 lbs, medium build with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red Fila t-shirt, black pants and black air force sneakers.

Police are concerned for her safety.