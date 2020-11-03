Police search for missing Toronto girls Emma Ferreira and Lily Erner

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating two missing girls.

Emma Ferreira, 13, and Lily Erner, 13, were last seen together on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 9:50 a.m., in the Lawrence Avenue East and Bennett Road area.

Emma Ferriera is described as 5'7", 120 lbs., with a slim build, long wavy dark brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black 'Bench' jacket, grey hoodie, black jeans, and a black toque. She is believed to be carrying a grey backpack.

Lily Erner is described as 5'1", 100 lbs., with a slim build, light brown or blonde shoulder-length wavy hair, and green eyes. She was wearing a rose gold puffy jacket, black shirt, black pants, and a black backpack.

Police are concerned for their safety.