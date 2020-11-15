Police search for missing Toronto woman Angie Elliot

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâs assistance locating a missing woman.

Angie Elliot, 43, was last seen on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5:30 a.m., in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5'3", 100lbs, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black and white striped shirt with a circular logo on the front, black track pants with two white stripes down the sides, black Dr. Martens boots, blue surgical mask, and a blue checkered backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.