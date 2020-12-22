Police search for missing Toronto woman Karima Mehrab

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Karima Mehrab, 37, was last seen on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at approximately 3 p.m., in the Bay Street and Queens Quay West area.

She is described as 5'3", 115 lbs., black long wavy hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, grey Roots hooded sweatshirt, black Doc Martin high top boots, black long Canada Goose winter jacket, and a yellow or green Uniqlo purse with black strap.

She is known to frequent the Harbourfront and Toronto Island area.

Police are concerned for her safety.