The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Cassandra Morrissey, 14, was last seen on Monday, December 21, 2020 at approximately 9 p.m., in the 26th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West area.

She is described as 5'3", medium build with short wavy brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and black puffy jacket.