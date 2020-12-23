Khushi Kapoor makes her verified Instagram account public, see her unseen family moments with Sridevi, Arjun, Janhvi

Late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor is quite famous on social media. While she is still completing her studies at a film school, she has quite a following. Now, she has made her Instagram account public and it also verified one.

She has already garnered over 100K followers since her account was made public. Going through Khushi Kapoor's timeline, we came across a lot of pictures of her with Boney Kapoor, her late mother Sridevi, sister Janhvi Kapoor and brother Arjun Kapoor.

Take a look at it.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, both, have previously shared that Khushi Kapoor wants to pursue acting and has been studying for the same.

