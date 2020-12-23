Khushi Kapoor makes her verified Instagram account public, see her unseen family moments with Sridevi, Arjun, Janhvi

Late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor is quite famous on social media. While she is still completing her studies at a film school, she has quite a following. Now, she has made her Instagram account public and it also verified one.
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ???s?? ?????? (@khushi05k)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ???s?? ?????? (@khushi05k)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ???s?? ?????? (@khushi05k)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ???s?? ?????? (@khushi05k)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ???s?? ?????? (@khushi05k)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ???s?? ?????? (@khushi05k)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)
Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, both, have previously shared that Khushi Kapoor wants to pursue acting and has been studying for the same.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor posts goofy picture of sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply