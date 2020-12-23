Zack Snyder wraps up the prequel of Army Of The Dead, shares first look

Filmmaker Zack Snyder, who's busy with the post production of his version of Justice League, has completed another project. Snyder has wrapped up the prequel of Army Of The Dead, a Netflix project which was announced in 2018. The Netflix film is expected to arrive next year and some of the cast members will reprise the role in the prequel. The details of the plot are yet to be unveiled.

Announcing the wrap up on Tuesday, the filmmaker gave a glimpse of Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Guz Khan, and Ruby O'Fee in the first look. "That’s a wrap on Army of the Dead: The Prequel. Thanks to all the cast & crew and Netflix #armyofthedead #aotd," he wrote on Twitter.

That’s a wrap on Army of the Dead: The Prequel. Thanks to all the cast & crew and Netflix #armyofthedead #aotd pic.twitter.com/GvwAKVyjse

— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 22, 2020

Army Of The Dead marks Zack Snyder’s return to the zombie genre, having previously made his directorial debut with Dawn of the Dead for Universal Pictures. The first part is expected to arrive in 2021. The film follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas as a man assembles a group of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist. Huma Qureshi joins the team. British actress Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi are amongst the rest of the cast.

