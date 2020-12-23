Shehnaaz Gill can’t stop blushing after Sidharth Shukla gives her a hug in this BTS video of ‘Shona Shona’

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla manage to leave their fans feeling all mushy with their cute antics. From the Bigg Boss 13 days to their last collaboration with ‘Shona Shona’, the duo has always been keeping their fans on toes, looking forward to their next appearance. The song ‘Shona Shona’ Was their last collaboration together and needless to say, it went viral in no time.
A post shared by ❤️⚫SidNaaz⚫❤️ (@sidnaaz_hangover_)
On the work front, Sidharth Shukla will be seen making his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3.
