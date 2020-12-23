Shehnaaz Gill can’t stop blushing after Sidharth Shukla gives her a hug in this BTS video of ‘Shona Shona’

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla manage to leave their fans feeling all mushy with their cute antics. From the Bigg Boss 13 days to their last collaboration with ‘Shona Shona’, the duo has always been keeping their fans on toes, looking forward to their next appearance. The song ‘Shona Shona’ Was their last collaboration together and needless to say, it went viral in no time.

However, a couple of weeks after the song’s release, a behind-the-scenes video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has gone viral and it is too cute to miss. In the video, Shehnaaz and Sidharth are seen rehearsing for their shot where the latter hugs her. Shehnaaz being the cute goofball that she is, can’t stop blushing in his presence. Take a look at the video.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla will be seen making his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla opens up about the recent controversy regarding his tiff on the street

