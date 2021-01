The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Brandon Wyatt, 27, was last seen on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 4 a.m., in the Birchmount Road and Silver Springs Boulevard area.

He is described as 6', with a thin build and short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark pea coat, dark pants, white socks and no shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.