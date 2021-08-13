Police search for missing Toronto girl Omolade Alabi

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.
Omolade Alabi, 15, was last seen on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.
Omolade Alabi, 15, was last seen on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply