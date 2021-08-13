Police search for missing Toronto girl Omolade Alabi

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Omolade Alabi, 15, was last seen on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area.

She is described as 5'7", with a thin build, long hair in braids, and wears white metal framed glasses. She was wearing a white crop top with a blue flower design, and cream coloured shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.