The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Benjamin Bonne, 32, was last seen on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 12 p.m., in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

He is described as 6'2", 130lbs, with shoulder length brown hair, a brown beard, hazel eyes, and has a tattoo on his right wrist.

He was wearing a light coloured t-shirt, dark pants and grey sandals.

Police are concerned for his safety.