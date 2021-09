The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Amel Mohammed, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at approximately 1 p.m., in the Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street area.

She is described as 5’4", with a small to medium build, and black shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, black pants, and black sandals.

Police are concerned for her safety.