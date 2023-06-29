This article was last updated on June 29, 2023

Rwanda deemed unsafe for asylum seekers

The United Kingdom is not allowed to send asylum seekers to Rwanda to await their asylum procedure. On appeal, British courts have ruled that it is against the law. They believe that Rwanda cannot be seen as a safe country for asylum seekers.

The majority of the judges believe that the asylum policy in Rwanda has shortcomings. There would be a significant risk that people awaiting their asylum procedure in Rwanda would be sent back to their home country, facing persecution and other inhumane practices there, according to Judge Ian Burnett.

A failed plan between the United Kingdom and Rwanda

The United Kingdom had long been planning to send asylum seekers to Africa and Rwanda itself was also positive about the plan. British Home Secretary Braverman and the Rwandan government emphasized that Rwanda is a safe and hospitable country.

In April 2022, the United Kingdom closed a deal with Rwanda to bring asylum seekers to the country pending their asylum application. In return, Rwanda would receive more than 140 million euros. However, no asylum seekers have been brought to Rwanda yet due to the ruling from the European Court of Human Rights that halted the plan due to the “real risk” of irreparable harm.

