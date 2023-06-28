New general manager announced Toronto FC

This article was last updated on June 28, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Toronto FC has promoted Jason Hernandez from Assistant General Manager to General Manager, the club announced Tuesday.

“I’ve seen first-hand Jason’s transition from playing at TFC to joining the front office,” said Toronto FC President Bill Manning. “His growth as an executive has been exceptional, and he is ready for this next step in his career. Jason is very knowledgeable of MLS and is well respected around the league. I believe his future is bright with TFC.”

Hernandez is now in his fifth season with Toronto FC as a front-office staff member. He spent the past two seasons (2021, 2022) as an Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel and Engagement Strategy, assisting with personnel recruitment and player acquisitions. Included in his work, he was part of the signing of Homegrown Players Deandre Kerr, Kobe Franklin and Kosi Thompson. Prior to his promotion, he served as a Manager for Player Engagement from 2019 to 2021, where he created and launched a TFC alumni program that focused on re-integrating players from TFC’s past. He also built a mentoring program to develop a pathway between the Academy, Toronto FC II, and First Team.

“I have devoted nearly 20 years of my life to Major League Soccer, and I am grateful for this moment. I would like to thank Bill and the board at MLSE for granting me the opportunity to be the General Manager of Toronto FC,” said Hernandez. “I look forward to leading our front office with humility, honesty, and authenticity as we all work towards pushing our club to reach its full potential.”

Before joining TFC’s Front Office, Hernandez spent two seasons (2017, 2018) as a player with Toronto FC. He originally signed with the Reds on March 21, 2017, and was a key player on the team that won the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship in 2017, becoming the first team in MLS history to win a domestic treble. The former MLS defender made over 300 appearances during his 14-year MLS playing career. He played for the MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls), Chivas USA, San Jose Earthquakes and New York City FC. At the conclusion of his rookie season with the MetroStars, he was traded to Chivas USA where he played for two seasons. Hernandez was selected by San Jose in the 2007 MLS Expansion Draft. He spent the majority of his career with San Jose, where he helped the Quakes win the 2012 Supporters’ Shield. He left the Earthquakes eight seasons later via the same method he was acquired as NYCFC selected him in the 2014 MLS Expansi

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.