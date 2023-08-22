Eighteen Burnt Bodies Found after Large Wildfire Near Greek Village

This article was last updated on August 22, 2023

Investigation Underway for Identifying the Victims

The Greek fire service made a harrowing discovery on Tuesday, uncovering eighteen burnt bodies in a remote rural area south of the village of Avantas in northern Greece. The region has been engulfed in wildfires for days.

The fire service suspects that the victims could be migrants. There have been no reports of disappearances or missing residents in the surrounding areas. Authorities are currently investigating this possibility to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

The bodies were found near Dadia National Park, a known transit zone for migrants. Many migrants cross the nearby Dadia River to make their way from Turkey to Greece.

European Commission Provides Additional Aid

Greece will receive extra assistance from the European Commission to combat the ongoing forest fires. On Tuesday, it was announced that the country will be allocated five additional firefighting planes, a helicopter, 58 extra firefighters, and nine water tanks.

These reinforcements aim to bolster Greece’s efforts in overcoming the current fire crisis. The European Commission stands in solidarity with Greece during these challenging times.

Greece Battles Multiple Wildfires

Greece is currently grappling with several large wildfires and is simultaneously preparing for potential fires near the capital city of Athens. Meteorologists predict that the hot and dry weather conditions in the country are expected to persist for the next few days.

European Commissioner Janez Lenarcic describes the ongoing fires as the most severe witnessed in decades. The situation calls for urgent action to protect both lives and the country’s natural resources.

Support and Condolences

The international community has expressed its support and condolences to Greece during this devastating crisis. Countries around the world are standing ready to assist and provide any necessary aid.

The Greek government is working tirelessly to manage the situation, coordinate firefighting efforts, and ensure the safety of its citizens and the environment.

