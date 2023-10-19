Russia Again Arrests American Journalist

This article was last updated on October 19, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Russia Arrests Russian-American Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

Russia has arrested another American journalist, Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). She was arrested in Kazan in western Russia and now faces a prison sentence of five years. RFE/RL, funded by the U.S. government, regularly reports on the war in Ukraine. Kurmasheva mainly reported on human rights violations in the western Russian Volga-Ural region. RFE/RL strongly condemns her arrest and demands her immediate release.

RFE/RL Journalist Arrested in Russia

Kurmasheva, a journalist who usually works from Prague, is based in Russia for a family emergency. However, Russia considers RFE/RL a “foreign agent” and therefore, the Kremlin sees the organization as a banned entity full of spies. Even though Kurmasheva was in Russia for personal reasons, the Russian law expects her to legally register herself as a foreign agent and register her U.S. passport. In addition, Russia accuses her of recently collecting military information to discredit the country.

According to Russia correspondent Iris de Graaf, the arrest of Kurmasheva is another clear indication of the increasing repression in Russia. Foreign journalists, especially those from “hostile countries” like the United States and the Netherlands, are no longer safe and risk arbitrary arrest and imprisonment. The arrest of Kurmasheva follows the arrest of American journalist Evan Gershkovich in March, who is still imprisoned in Moscow and faces charges of espionage.

The Changing Climate for Journalists in Russia

Since Gershkovich’s arrest, the climate for journalists in Russia has changed dramatically. The arrest was seen as a clear signal to journalists from “hostile countries” that their work is no longer safe. The Russian government has also recently expelled several foreign journalists and tightened restrictions on press passes. The uncertainties and risks faced by journalists in Russia are evident in the arrest of Kurmasheva during a private visit.

The situation has raised concerns among international media organizations and journalists who fear that their work will be severely restricted in Russia. The arrests and expulsions have further highlighted the increasing repression in the country. Journalists are now faced with the challenge of reporting critical information about Russia and its actions while ensuring their safety and freedom.

The Call for Immediate Release

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has called for the immediate release of Alsu Kurmasheva, emphasizing her work in reporting on human rights violations. As an organization funded by the U.S. government, RFE/RL plays a crucial role in providing independent journalism and promoting freedom of speech. The arrest of Kurmasheva adds to the growing concerns about the deteriorating press freedom in Russia.

The international community, media organizations, and human rights advocates have also expressed their support for Kurmasheva and demanded her release. The repression faced by journalists in Russia highlights the need for greater protection of press freedom and the importance of independent journalism.

As the situation for journalists in Russia worsens, organizations and individuals continue to raise awareness and put pressure on the Russian government to respect press freedom and release detained journalists. The arrest of Alsu Kurmasheva serves as a stark reminder that repression in Russia is increasing and that journalists are no longer safe, even during private visits.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.