Belgium Sweden is not played out, 1-1 halftime score counts as the result

UEFA decides not to replay abandoned Belgium-Sweden match

The abandoned European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden will not be played, UEFA decided on Thursday. Instead, the 1-1 halftime score will be entered as the result.

The match, which took place in the King Baudouin Stadium, was stopped halfway on Monday due to the terrorist attack in Brussels. Tragically, two Swedish football fans lost their lives.

Abide by UEFA rules impossible

According to UEFA rules, an abandoned match is usually played behind closed doors a day later. However, this was not possible in the case of Belgium-Sweden due to the highest threat level in Brussels.

Both teams agree on not replaying

Both Belgium and Sweden had no interest in completing the match. UEFA has now responded to their wish and decided not to replay the game. However, this decision means that group victory is not yet certain for the Belgians.

Group F standings

Both Belgium and Austria currently have sixteen points in group F of the European Championship qualification. If Belgium does not finish first, they will be left out of pot 1 in the draw for the 2024 European Championship.

This decision by UEFA has both positive and negative implications for the teams. On one hand, it saves time and effort by not requiring the match to be rescheduled. On the other hand, it leaves the outcome uncertain and leaves Belgium in a precarious position.

