This article was last updated on November 8, 2023

Slovakia’s New Government Blocks Aid Package for Ukraine

Slovakia’s new government is blocking a military aid package for Ukraine. Pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico recently said he would stop military deliveries, as he had promised in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in September.

The package, worth 40.3 million euros, was announced by the previous government of Slovakia. That was just before the change of power in Bratislava in October. The new military support would consist of air defense missiles and ammunition.

Prime Minister’s Stance

During his election campaign, the populist Fico criticized Western arms support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. According to him, sanctions would damage the European economy. Before his victory, the Prime Minister announced that if he won, he would break with the pro-Western policy of the then government.

Previous Support to Ukraine

Under the previous government, Slovakia supported neighboring Ukraine with thirteen military aid packages after the Russian invasion. These had a value of 671 million euros and included air defense systems and fighter jets.