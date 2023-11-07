Feyenoord, PSV, Ajax and AZ continue European adventure

This article was last updated on November 7, 2023

Feyenoord can take a big step towards wintering

After the 3-1 home win over Lazio, Feyenoord hopes to beat the Italians in Rome on Tuesday (kick-off: 9 p.m.). If they succeed, the Rotterdam team will take a giant step towards wintering in the million-dollar ball and they will finally record another away victory on foreign soil.

With a new victory, Lazio, which together with Atlético Madrid is the main competitor, will be put five points behind. The first Champions League wintering since 1999 is very close for Feyenoord.

For Feyenoord’s last away win in the Champions League, we have to go back to September 24, 2002. At that time, Newcastle United was defeated 0-1 by a goal from Sebastián Pardo. Since then, Feyenoord has only played in the most important European club tournament in the 2017/2018 season.

PSV awaits an all-or-nothing duel with RC Lens

Coach Peter Bosz’s PSV awaits a crucial home match against RC Lens on Wednesday (kick-off: 9 p.m.). With a view to wintering in the Champions League, the people of Eindhoven actually only benefit from a win against the French.

With a win over Lens, PSV will be on level terms with the French and everything is still open. A draw is of virtually no use to Bosz’s team. With a defeat against Lens and an Arsenal victory over Sevilla, Champions League wintering is no longer feasible.

Since a 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow in December 2015, PSV has been waiting for a win in seventeen Champions League matches. The club is working on a strong European home series. They have not lost seven times in a row (five wins, two draws).

Ajax is somewhat in the same boat as PSV. The team of coach John van ‘t Schip is last in group B of the Europa League and is therefore in desperate need of a win in the Johan Cruijff ArenA against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday (kick-off: 6.45 pm).

If Brighton is defeated, Ajax still has everything in its own hands. If they lose, reaching the knockout phase of the Europa League seems to be a difficult story, although that also depends on the result at AEK-Olympique Marseille.

It has been a while since the troubled Ajax won in the Europa League. Since a 0-2 win over Young Boys in March 2021, seven games have followed without a win.

Can AZ show improvement against Aston Villa?

In the Conference League, AZ awaits a reunion with Aston Villa on Thursday (kick-off: 9 p.m.), which gave a lesson in maturity in Alkmaar two weeks ago. The Eredivisie player then lost painfully 1-4.

If Villa is also too strong on English soil, then reaching the next round of the Conference League seems like a utopia for AZ. In the event of a draw and certainly in the event of a surprising victory, hibernation is still in sight.

